Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 23,459 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,578,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PEO stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.