Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,504 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Agree Realty worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

