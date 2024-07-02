Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 11,635 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,163,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

