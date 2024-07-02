Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

