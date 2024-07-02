Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 28,319 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,567. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586,500 shares of company stock worth $1,102,006,954. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

