Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 810.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 382,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

