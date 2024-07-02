Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $76,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.62. 74,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,536. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.