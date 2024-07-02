Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.74% of Qiagen worth $72,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,526,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,963,000 after acquiring an additional 393,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

