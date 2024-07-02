Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 28,029 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 715,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 437,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 228,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,700. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.