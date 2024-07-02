Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 332,709 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.15% of AGNC Investment worth $79,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 1,089,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

