Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,434 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.42% of Janus International Group worth $75,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,096,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,103,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 988,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 902.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 600,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 58,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

