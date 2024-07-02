Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 552.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 141,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Peabody Energy worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTU. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,208,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 379,500 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 430,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,753. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

