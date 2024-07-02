Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $76.21 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $76,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 323,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 82.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 626,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.57. 225,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,969. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

