Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $76 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $75,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

