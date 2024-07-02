Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $77.05 Million Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,891 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 7.57% of Mativ worth $77,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mativ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

