Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $78.97 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Natera worth $78,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after buying an additional 112,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

NTRA traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. 58,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $117.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,601.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,604,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.