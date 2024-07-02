Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $90.34 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,480,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $90,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 608,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

View Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.