Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1,193.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of OSI Systems worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,357. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

