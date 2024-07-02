Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $90,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.8 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 34,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,649. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

