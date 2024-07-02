Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $8,854,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 222,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

