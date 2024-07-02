Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Clearwater Analytics worth $77,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 73,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,879. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

