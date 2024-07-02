Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. 247,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,930. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.