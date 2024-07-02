Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.35% of CBIZ worth $92,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 54,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $19,874,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $17,148,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

