Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,954 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $71,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DHR traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.81. 948,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,421. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

