Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,064 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.94% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $83,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 3,476,839 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.