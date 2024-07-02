Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,701 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

