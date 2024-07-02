Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 232,225 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $81,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 1,669,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,667,180. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.