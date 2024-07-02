Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 235,914 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.39% of Rollins worth $87,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

