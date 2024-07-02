Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,872 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,872 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.