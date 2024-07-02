Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,369 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Saia worth $79,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.56. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,214. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.23 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

