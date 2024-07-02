Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.74 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

