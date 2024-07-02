Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $513,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 444,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

