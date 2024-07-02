Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 186,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,920,676. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

