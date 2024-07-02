Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.