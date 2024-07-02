AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,678 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,283,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 846,408 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after buying an additional 468,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 645.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 343,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 297,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

