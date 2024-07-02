AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

