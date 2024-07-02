AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

