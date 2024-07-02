AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NWE opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

