AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $21,740,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $14,679,000.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

