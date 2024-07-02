AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.4 %

UCBI stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

