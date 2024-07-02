AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 843,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,009,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

