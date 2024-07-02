AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 670 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Terex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

