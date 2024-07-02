AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 997 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,697,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

