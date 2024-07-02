AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 369,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 107,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.