AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,906 shares of company stock worth $1,696,845 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.