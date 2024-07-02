AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 867,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,626,000. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

