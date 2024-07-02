AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

