AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

EL stock opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.