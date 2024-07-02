AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5,420.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

