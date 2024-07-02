AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

